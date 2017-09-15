Much to our collective joy, our reigning queens Beyoncé and Rihanna reunited for a photo opp at Rih's third annual Diamond Ball in New York last night.

Beyoncé and Rihanna finally reunited and it's what we deserve. 😍❤️ #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/PDAwh1WAra

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2017





The star-studded fundraiser reportedly raised over $840,000 for Rih's education-focused Clara Lionel Foundation, and guests included Kendrick Lamar, Dave Chappelle, Cardi B ( who looked like a damn Disney princess), Lil Kim, Calvin Harris, JAY-Z and Bey all in attendance. Even former president Barack Obama was there via video, offering his personal gratitude to RiRi for her philanthropy.

a new photo of Beyoncé and Rihanna. this photo will shield you from all “rt for bad luck" tweets pic.twitter.com/oPRaFd8um1

— reggie (@1942bs) September 15, 2017









If the Navy and the Beyhive could finally come together as one, world peace might finally happen. But I dream.

[h/t Fader]