Beyoncé is no stranger to speculation, and perhaps the most common rumor fans love to talk about is whether or not the Queen B is pregnant. Though she just recently gave birth to twins, both fans and tabloids already think she might be pregnant once again, with her fourth child.

The evidence: she's currently on her OTR II tour with Jay-Z, and has been wearing a lot of blazers, coats and corsets—obscuring her shape in general. She also wore a dress with a red heart over her stomach, and the number four is significant to the Carters:





Star magazine also recently wrote that sources claimed doctors at Coachella were concerned about Beyoncé's vitals backstage, writing: a"tour insider" said, "She's rushing to change her costumes so that she can keep the bump covered up for as long as possible. Only a few have been entrusted with the news, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out what's going on."

Other fans are pointing out that since Beyoncé just gave birth to twins, it makes sense she might be covering up a bit more given that she is, after all, a human just like us. Still, that fact hasn't stopped fans from speculating before about the reproductive state of Bey, and it's unlikely will anytime soon. And given the recent slew of surprise celebrity pregnancies, you never know what's really happening behind the scenes.

