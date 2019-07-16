Beyoncé may only have, like, four lines as Nala in The Lion King remake out this Thursday, July 18, but she is really making her appearance count.

While we don't actually yet know just how long Mrs. Knowles-Carter's CGI lioness is on screen, she's certainly doing the most off-screen. On the heels of "Spirit," off the new Lion King soundtrack, the superstar casually announces a full-length Lion King-inspired album, entitled The Lion King: The Gift.

Related | Beyoncé Delivers Her Most Impactful Vocal Performance Yet

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

And yes, Blue Ivy Carter will grace our ears, too, on a track called "Brown Skin Girl." The whole saga of Black Excellence/Homecoming: The Live Album sequel is solely executive produced by Beyoncé, as if to remind us that her foot stays on our necks at all times, and that she herself is the King of the Jungle. It's also crystal clear at this point that Bey literally never takes a break, but honestly, do we expect anything less?

See the tracklist, below, and check out the cover art on Beyoncé's website.

The Lion King: The Gift: 01 Beyoncé: "Bigger"

02 Beyoncé: "Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)"

03 Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: "Don't Jealous Me"

04 Burna Boy: "Ja Ara E"

05 Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: "The Nile"

06 Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: "Mood 4 Eva"

07 Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: "Water"

08 Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: "Brown Skin Girl"

09 Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: "Keys to the Kingdom"

10 Beyoncé: "Otherside"

11 Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: "Already"

12 Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: "My Power"

13 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: "Scar"

14 Beyoncé: "Spirit"