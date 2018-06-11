Beyoncé and Jay Z Reveal Steamy  Photos at 'On The Run II'

Beyoncé and Jay Z may not have revealed actual photos of their twins Rumi and Sir, but they sure delivered with their tour book photos.

At their June 9th show in Glasgow, Scotland, fans got to see risqué photos from the power couple's tour book. These included photos of Bey and Jay embracing in bed, a bootylicious snap of Queen B in a thong, and a blurry photo of her skinny dipping in the ocean.













There hasn't been any announcement of the tour book's wide release, but concertgoers will definitely get a chance to grab a copy of the intimate photos for themselves.

Image via Getty

