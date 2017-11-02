Disney has announced their cast for their "live action" ("completely CGI") Lion King and it is is absolutely motherfriggin' unreal. You've got James Earl Jones, Alfree Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogan, Donald Glover as Simba and oh, just a little Houston-area vocalist named BEYONCÉ playing the baddest lion-bitch on the savannah, Nala! Yeah, in summer 2019, Beyoncé and Donald Glover will be singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and we will be escorted from the theater screaming.

LOOK at this cast of champions!





Would it surprise you if we told you that Twitter is loving this?













































But of course, you can't please everybody ...

