There are many things one can depend upon: the daily rise and set of the sun, Drake's pettiness, and of course Palm Springs's annual festival of drug use, cultural appropriation and celebrity stalking. And ok, there's music, I guess. too, and to that end, Coachella has released it's 2017 lineup.

The most important points to note, of course, are that headliners this year include Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and most importantly, Beyonce. If that's not enough to make you schlep out to the desert for a weekend, there's also Gucci Mane, Stormzy, the XX, Mitski, Kehlani, Swet Shop Boys, Maya Jane Coles, Honey Dijon (looks like somebody read our Female DJs to watch list...) and many, many more appealing options. Grab your flower crowns and your "hot sauce" branded baseball bats, and get ready to party. Check out the full three-day line-up below.

Splash photo David X Prutting/BFA.com

