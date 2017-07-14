Last night, as the world slumbered, Beyoncé crept onto Instagram to break the internet once again with the very first photos of her brand new twins: Sir Carter and Rumi. Blue Ivy, Sir Carter, and Rumi. Sir Carter. I love that he's one month old and the entire world is already going to call him Sir. "Here's your binky, Sir."

The photo is obviously gorgeous and as extra as we need it to be (the Queen loves a Virgin Mary look), recalling the styling of the legendary photoset she shared to announce the pregnancy. With 6.6 million likes, and climbing, the blessed image is already in the top 10 most liked photos on Instagram. Congratulations to the entire Carter clan – lookin' good, Sir!

Photo via Instagram