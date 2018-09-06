September 4 was Beyoncé's 37th birthday, and she spent it exactly as she deserved to: vacationing in the Italian countryside with Jay-Z, drinking wine and looking back on her many accomplishments.

This morning the singer's Instagram hive was treated not only to a few candid snaps from the day (featuring cake and a luxury yacht), but also a rare long form message from B herself. Looking back on a characteristically huge year, during which she gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi, performed at Coachella, and released an album with Jay, she thanked fans for their support.