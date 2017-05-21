On this most gorgeous of Sundays, Miss Tina Lawson has blessed us with videos and pictures from the exclusive Carter Push Party. Beyoncé celebrated the coming birth of her twins with an elaborate party, sort of like a baby shower but without all the pastels.









Bey's sister Solange, as well as her old bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland and friends La La Anthony and Serena Williams were in attendance.













We are more ready than ever for the potentially Gemini, definitely adorable Carter twins to come. Happy Push, Bey!

Header photo via Marc Patrick/BFA.com