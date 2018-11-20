Beyoncé deserves her own holiday. The closest thing the United States has to royalty, Bey's enduring contributions to music, art, and culture along with her many charitable endeavors should more than enough to qualify her for at the very least a bank holiday. In the meantime, we can still make the Queen Bey the center of the upcoming holiday season thanks to her latest merch drop.

The newly released Holidayoncé collection is a one-stop shop for the BeyHive stan in your life. Featuring apparel emblazoned with the "Holidayoncé" pormanteau in neon green and black styles, there's something for everyone from crop tops to full sweatsuits. If your pressed for ideas, there's even a few bundles that you can choose from.

Not sure what your Secret Santa's size is? Fear not, Beyoncé has you covered their too. A new set of mugs featuring designs from her Coachella Homecoming performance are available as well as an enamel pin set. And after you've made your selections, make sure all your bases are covered with Beyoncé-themed wrapping paper too!

Take a look at some of our favorites below and shop the full Holidayoncé collection here: