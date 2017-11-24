Cop Your New Beyoncé Merch in Time for the Holidays
Yoncé fans, listen up. You can now cop the singer's new merch just in time for the holidays.
Beyoncé's latest drop of holiday merch (after last year's Lemonade-themed collection) features a light-hearted selection of pieces including phone cases, onesies and sweatshirts with the slogan 'HAVE A THICC HOLIDAY.'
The singer made headlines this year for surpassing Taylor Swift as the highest-earning woman in music, according to Forbes.
Celebrate the thiccness - and as Dazed proclaims, the queen of black capitalism - with you and yours this season:
Images via Beyonce.com
[h/t Dazed]
