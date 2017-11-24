Yoncé fans, listen up. You can now cop the singer's new merch just in time for the holidays.

Beyoncé's latest drop of holiday merch (after last year's Lemonade-themed collection) features a light-hearted selection of pieces including phone cases, onesies and sweatshirts with the slogan 'HAVE A THICC HOLIDAY.'

The singer made headlines this year for surpassing Taylor Swift as the highest-earning woman in music, according to Forbes.

Celebrate the thiccness - and as Dazed proclaims, the queen of black capitalism - with you and yours this season:

Images via Beyonce.com



[h/t Dazed]