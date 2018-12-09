Queen Bey slays yet another performance, this time in Udaipur, India for the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's nuptials. Ambani is a businesswoman, who is also the daughter of the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani. Meanwhile ,her husband-to-be is the executive director of Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty.

#Beyonce turns up the heat at #IshaAmbani and #AnandPiramal’s pre-wedding celebrations. pic.twitter.com/HtjtGAmJLV — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 9, 2018 Of course, Beyoncé did not disappoint with her outfits, inspired by traditional Indian saris, with delicate gold head dresses and accessories. According to local celebrity news source Pink Villa,, the red ensemble in particular was designed by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Bey made sure to post gorgeous pics of her donning the gown.

Instagram post by Beyoncé • Dec 9, 2018 at 7:47pm UTC Bey hasn't been vocal about her involvement in the wedding, except for posting these fab photos. And aside from the singer, other celebrities and big-time personalities flocked to attend the high-profile wedding—this includes newlyweds Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and Arianna Huffington.

#Beyonce will perform at #IshaAmbani wedding. She's the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Wait till you hear about the wedding invites worth Rs300,000 each. More here: https://t.co/rXsbHuyR4C pic.twitter.com/9fwrrevoNT — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) December 8, 2018 According to Gulf News, the bride's father, "Bollywood stars, and guests will be flown in on 100 chartered flights in lavish marriage celebrations." Definitely a very Crazy Rich Asians (2018) -esque wedding.