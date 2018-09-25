I don't mean to alarm you, but the same instantly recognizable yellow sweatshirt Beyoncé wore for her generation-defining Beychella performance is up on eBay right now. It's currently priced at $245––and only 41 people have placed bids so far.

The sweatshirt is being auctioned off alongside clothing and accessories from the personal collections of stylists who have worked with all your favorite famous people: Justin Bieber, Lorde, and Kendall Jenner. Also Bradley Cooper? The pieces were donated for eBay's first-ever "Fall Stylist Sale," the proceeds of which benefit charities of each stylist's choice.

100 percent of the Beychella sweater sales––which you'd expect will greatly exceed $245 by the time the auction ends in six days––will benefit the GOOD+ Foundation, which "empowers fathers and families in marginalized communities with the education and training they need to build a better life." The sweater was donated by super stylist Marni Senofonte, arguably the most powerful member of Bey's fashion team.

You can lurk on all the designer goods up for auction here.

Photo via Getty