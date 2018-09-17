At noon EST today, you will be able to stream Riccardo Tisci's highly anticipated, first-ever Burberry spring 2019 collection at London Fashion Week.

We have already seen Tisci's new allover "B" printed logo (perfect synergy when Queen Bey is brought into the picture, don't you think). And Bey has also been the first star to appear in a customized Burberry look by the Italian designer during an On The Run II Tour performance last month.

Here she is again, absolutely angelic in an all-white embroidered number (of pearls and crystals, no less), complete with silk duster coat, detachable train, and all. during a performance at Houston's NRG Stadium. Again: the glory of Tisci's new Burberry.

Needless to say, we, along with the rest of the fashion industry, wait with bated breath until we can see his big debut, and get our hands on some covetable limited-edition Burberry while supplies last, which will be made shoppable on Instagram and WeChat immediately following the runway show.