Beyoncé graced the cover of this year's eminent September issue of Vogue, making history with her unprecedented creative control and her work with 23-year-old wunderkind Tyler Mitchell — the first black photographer to create a cover for the 126-year-old magazine.

Bey kept her look natural, keeping her face fresh and dewy and her hair natural and free. Sporting several different looks, including a prodigious flower arrangement balanced gracefully on her head and looks from Gucci's upcoming cruise collection, Beyoncé's simple yet elegant cover has quickly become a capstone for what's turned out to be a month-long celebration of black women on magazine stands.

Inside the book, Bey offered a glimpse into her complicated life as mother, professional, artist, wife and woman through an as-told-to with writer Clover Hope, keeping it one hundred percent real by discussing the complications that arose from giving birth to her twins and her highly relatable feelings about her FUPA. Related | 'Vogue' Reveals Beyoncé's September Cover

Now Bey has provided another gift to her fanbase with a dreamy behind-the-scenes video of the shoot itself. Watch Beyoncé try on looks, stunt the camera, cuddle with the twins, play with Blue and transform into the superstar we all know to the sounds of Curtis Mayfield, below:

All in a day's work!