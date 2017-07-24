As we all navigate our weekend comedown on this dreary Monday afternoon, we take pick-me-ups wherever we can get them. Thankfully, the forever kind and benevolent Internet has delivered us this nugget of gold: Beyoncé, Solange and Missy Elliot uniting to stan out over each other and dance the night away. Bless.

Beyoncé and Solange hit FYF festival sans new babies and were spotted shimmying backstage during Missy's set. The hip hop star was not going to let the sister act go unnoticed, however, announcing Beyoncé's presence in the wings by reportedly shouting out, 'Hey, girl!' She also shared love for Solange, Katy Perry, and Tyler the Creator.

Here they are, jamming out, little cuties:

Missy also shared a snap with the gals, thanking them for their ongoing support throughout her career.

You have to love when artists get behind their contemporaries. Never forget, Lady Gaga and Kendrick. Pure magic.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Instagram