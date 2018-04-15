Beyoncé Pulled All the Stops for Coachella

From all those live-streaming and watching #Couchella to the live crowd at actual Coachella, everyone was S C R E A M I N G. Bey is back, and in a big way. Marching band à la Drumline (2002) and all.
The theme was "Beyoncé Homecoming 2018," and boy did she bring it on home! Queen Bey started with nothing less than a royal entrance, with a fierce female drummer doing the roll before she appears in her majorette outfit and sashays down the runway with her glistening cape.
After opening with "Crazy In Love" and "Freedom" in her Beta Alpha Kappa hoodie, Bey made sure to add something to her setlist that made a political point. She emphasized her being the first black woman in history to headline Coachella by covering James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
And (who could forget??), after giving us a little taste of "Irreplaceable" and performing "Diva," there was that glorious dance break.
While Beyoncé is a powerful performer by herself, a little back-up never hurt anyone. For some major throwback vibes, she brought her king Jay-Z onstage for "Déjà Vu," and made Destiny's Child reunion 2.0 possible with shimmering camo and tracks "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier."
Solange was also there for the occasion, a little reminder of their surprise sister stage-sharing moment in Coachella 2014.
#Beychella was everything we dreamed it would be. And with a great roster of black artists and entertainers behind her, and performing between numbers, it was so much more.
There was confetti. There were fireworks. There were too many great moments to capture in a single post, so we're letting Twitter reactions tell you the rest:
Image via Getty