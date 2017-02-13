This is a whole new low. This is lower than low. This is "boots with the fur" low. This is subterranean low.



The US Department of Education, presumably in an effort to recover morale after it was confirmed that Betsy DeVos would take the helm, tried to get a little inspiring yesterday. The result? Depressing. Very depressing.





In quoting civil rights activist, historian, writer, sociologist and founder of NAACP W.E.B Du Bois, the department tweeted: "Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois."







Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA

— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017







Embarrassing yes. Still, they might have credited " - Blanche DuBois" or something. It could be worse. Unfortunately for the department, Chelsea Clinton was quick to jump on the mistake.









Is it funny sad or sad funny that our Dept. of Education misspelled the name of the great W. E. B. Du Bois? https://t.co/egi6Nn15gp

— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 12, 2017





The NAACP threw subtle, academic shade.









"In the Days of Loose & Careless Logic, We Must Teach Thinkers to THINK." - William Edward Burghardt DU Bois 👏🏽 https://t.co/3m03Vnt5C1

— NAACP (@NAACP) February 12, 2017





To reiterate, this is the Department of Education. Mercifully, they quickly followed up with "apologizez" in a now-deleted tweet, but alas, they missed the mark again.





Sunday fun-day!



