In a match made in heaven, Harlem-rapper Princess Nokia was named as the new face of Betsey Johnson ahead of their Fall 2018 campaign.

A designer famous for doing splits and cartwheels on the runway, Betsey Johnson is known for her loud prints and frilly dresses that have a punk rock edge. Johnson describes the upcoming collection as "everything to you need to channel your inner rebel." Princess Nokia couldn't be a better fit for Johnson, bringing her early-2000s mall goth-chic aesthetic to a brand that defined that look.

The announcement was posted to Instagram by both Johnson and Princess Nokia, showcasing a bold blue jumper with a comic book-inspired print with a graphic vampire fang purse. More details about the upcoming collection have yet to be revealed which gives us plenty of time to go dig in our closet for some 2003-vintage gems.

Photo via BFA