The investigation into the sexual harassment claims of the assistant to the former Dean of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, Sujit Choudhry against her boss has officially ended, with the university coming to a disciplinary decision that sounds like no discipline at all, really. Quelle freaking surprise.

Choudhry will reportedly remain in "good standing" with at Berkeley as a faculty member with his own office until he "voluntarily" steps down next year. He will not be charged. While he won't be teaching in his final year, he will still receive funding for research and travel reimbursements which total to just under $100,000 dollars.

When the allegations of Choudhry kissing, messaging and caressing assistant TyannSorrell as well as other female employees came to light, the university decreased his pay by 10 percent – from $472,917 to $373,500 – and he was forced to write a letter of apology to Sorrell.

When Sorrell questioned why a man who had openly confessed to sexually harassing his inferiors was allowed to remain in his position, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Claude Steele responded that any further action would "ruin" Choudhry's career.

"This deal insults all who suffer harassment at the hands of those with power and privilege," Sorrell said in a statement following the settlement.

Good times all-round.

[h/t Jezebel]

Image via Getty