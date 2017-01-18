Ben Affleck Addresses "Sad Affleck" Meme
In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Affleck finally addressed his 2016 sad-boy aesthetic, and the flurry of memes that resulted from it, in listing the lessons he learned while filming "Batman vs Superman".
He had a sense of humor about it:
It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything, and [the internet] could lay Simon and Garfunkel tracks over it, that's one thing I learned.
