Bella Thorne posed nude for the cover story of GQ Mexico, and notably asked not to be retouched in her photographs.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her thought process behind the decision, writing in part:

"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted."

Images via GQ Mexico