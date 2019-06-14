It looks like the eBay saga isn't over as Bella Thorne says that ex Mod Sun still has her passport — a situation that recently caused her to miss out on a big job.

Page Six reports that Thorne revealed that Mod Sun still has her passport while appearing on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Previously, the two got into it via Twitter after Mod Sun joked about selling Thorne's possessions on eBay. In the subsequent argument, Thorne said that the rapper called the cops on her when she tried to get her computer back — an assertion that Mod Sun responded to by claiming that she came over "uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor."

Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U pussy. https://t.co/dNjxmoKT2A — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 29, 2019

Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella...ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine — new song out now (@MODSUN) May 29, 2019

Yikes. Well, let's hope that Thorne gets her stuff back sooner rather than later.