Bella Thorne Says Ex Mod Sun Still Has Her Passport

Sandra Song
2h

It looks like the eBay saga isn't over as Bella Thorne says that ex Mod Sun still has her passport — a situation that recently caused her to miss out on a big job.

Page Six reports that Thorne revealed that Mod Sun still has her passport while appearing on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.

"I just recently missed this big work opportunity I had because of this passport situation," she said. "I need my script-writing computer back ... I'm finishing my series. It's a final draft."

Previously, the two got into it via Twitter after Mod Sun joked about selling Thorne's possessions on eBay. In the subsequent argument, Thorne said that the rapper called the cops on her when she tried to get her computer back — an assertion that Mod Sun responded to by claiming that she came over "uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor."

Yikes. Well, let's hope that Thorne gets her stuff back sooner rather than later.

Photo via Getty

