Today in sad news, it turns out that Bella Thorne and rapper Mod Sun have broken up.
Thorne appeared to announce the news via a brief Instagram post on Monday afternoon. Accompanied by a broken heart emoji, the star wrote alongside a mirror selfie that, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."
That said, it's unclear what caused the pair — who have been dating for the past two years — to break up. However, a source tells The Daily Mail that, "the pair had an 'angry' row" at Coachella while hanging out in the VIP section after The 1975's Friday night performance.
Speaking to the publication, Sun also added that he "made the decision" to end the relationship, though he denies there being "any friction between he and Bella beforehand that might have led to the split."
Thorne's split from Sun comes just a month after the couple decided to break off their polyamorous relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau after dating for a little over a year.
