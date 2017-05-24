Another day, another excellent Bella Hadid campaign that makes me desperate to own whatever she's selling.

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Nike Cortez, one of brand's OG kicks that made sportswear stylish, the brand has gone full Dazed and Confused with a 70s tribute which sees Bella skating the mean streets and lounging in vintage cars. What a dream. The Cortez were also the first running shoe to be co-designed by Nike co-founder and track and field coach Bill Bowerman, so rest assured this is a shoe that will hold-up in literally every and any situado you encounter in our fast-paced world.

The Cortez' retail for $90 and will be available for you to get your hot little mitts on from next Thursday, June 1. Be prepared for multiple colorways and all-round great vibes. In the meantime, have a flick through below and consider learning to skate.