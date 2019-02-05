Kith, the sportswear hype brand, will be partnering with Versace on a collaborative men's and women's collection. With Ronny Fieg at the creative helm, Kith will be adding the Italian fashion house to its list of collaborators, however this is the first time the streetwear brand will be teaming up with a high-fashion trailblazer.

Kith designed the garments, and Versace selected the overwhelmingly gold textiles, in addition to handling production in Italy. By fusing luxury logo-mania and popular streetwear, the collection aims to channel Versace's sumptuousness through a Kith-inspired lens. While the collection will include Versace's signature silk material, the pieces will also incorporate velour, nylon, and fleece. Kith notably had the opportunity to redesign Versace's iconic medusa logo, imprinting their brand name across the monster's eyes.



To augment their star-studded appeal, the brands tapped Bella Hadid as the face of their new campaign, shot by Pierre Toussaint. Hadid, who has worked extensively with Versace in the past, took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement.

As the campaign photos suggest, the collection will include several two-piece matching outfits, including a velour tracksuit, and a leggings set. The collaboration also infuses some of Kith's notable styles, such as a textiled puffer jacket, patterned bodysuit and camel hair topcoats.

The Kith x Versace collection includes over 100 styles, as well as accessories and footwear. The collection will be available on February 11th at Kith storefronts and select Versace flagships.