Donatella Versace and Kith have collaborated in one of the most-anticipated capsules of the season, debuting the collection on Thursday night in New York City on a runway that became a family affair. Though Gigi Hadid was absent from the group of her Versace fam, Bella and Anwar both walked in the show, with Bella actually opening the event in a pair of bike shorts, bralette top, and velvet puffer jacket. The honor was not lost on the model, who posted a photo from the show on Instagram, writing, "Tonight! Opening the first ever @versace @donatella_versace @kith collaboration! So grateful to be a part of this and watch you do legendary things @ronniefieg 🖤(@graceleebeauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️) absolutely beautiful show, beautiful sets, beautiful clothes. Thank you dearly."

There seems no better a time than now for the two somewhat polar opposite brands to come together, as high fashion logo-mania and nostalgic streetwear have both found themselves on the upswing over the past few seasons. And, while Versace tends towards more body-conscious shapes in the brightest and boldest patterns and Kith is more about the oversized shapes in an understated color palette, the marriage of the two seems a match made in heaven.

In an interview with Vogue, Versace explained, "I think Kith [is] talking to the millennial and Gen Z generations in a completely different way—like we are trying to do with Versace—and this is what I like about this project. It is something that their typical customer doesn't expect, but at the same time, it fits perfectly with what both brands stand for." Kitch designer Ronnie Fieg echoed her sentiments, taking to social media before the show to write, "I worked with Donatella Versace on a collection that will stand as a very important notch in our timeline."

Elevated streetwear has now reached new heights, thanks to the designing duo, who created a collection rife with all the athleisure favorites (think: puffer jackets, spandex shorts, graphic tees, and sporty accessories alike) in the throwback '80s chai prints and logo-clad items that the Milanese fashion house is so well known for. The bar has been set, and we're not quite sure if the world of athleisure will ever be the same.

Photo courtesy Kith

