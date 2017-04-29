Another day, another celebrity trying to get the hell away from the raging dumpster fire-cum-Lord of the Flies remake that is Fyre Festival. Today Bella Hadid, who was featured in the advertising campaign for the music festival along with Kendall Jenner, discussed her role in the festival on Twitter.

"Hey guys," Bella wrote via the note app, "I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives."

"I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come…," she continued. "I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones…xo…"

Bella maintains throughout the message that she had no idea what Fyre Festival would become and that this was "something I couldn't stand by."

Header photo via Hunter Abrams/BFA.com