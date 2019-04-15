Fashion
Bebe Rexha has taken to her social media to reveal her bipolar disorder diagnosis, "a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swing that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression)," per the Mayo Clinic.

On Monday morning, the star tweeted, "For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick." Rexha then went on to explain that she didn't know why she would alternate between feeling lows and highs that "wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music." Rexha also shared a screenshot of her the tweet on Instagram, captioning the post with a wholesome, "Honesty is a form of self love."

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore," she continued via Twitter. "That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)"

Not only that, but Rexha also continued to talk a little bit about how her mental health affected the making of her new record. "This next album will be my favorite album ever because I'm not holding anything back," she wrote on Twitter.

"I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me," Rexha concluded. "That's all. Love you."

Needless to say, Rexha's fans have come out in full force to support her. "we are here for you bebe, you can talk with us," one user wrote, while another fan added, "thank you for using your voice and not being ashamed of who you are."

We love supportive stans. See Rexha's Instagram post, below.

Honesty is a form of self love ❤️

Photo via BFA

