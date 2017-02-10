Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching (next Tuesday!!), and as you're asking yourself how to make sense of it all, don't be afraid to make it all about you (or your boo). Valentine's Day is a day for stuff that makes you feel good. It's about making someone feel as if they were poetry in motion, or like they're all alone in a dark bar on a sunny day.

So whether you're taking a few sensual selfies at the office or waking up stark naked in a stranger's bed the day after, you'll want to feel your best, right? Here are our top beauty picks you might want to consider to really dazzle no matter what your plans may be.