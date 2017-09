The pro-athlete who took a knee to take a stand:

Colin Kaepernick made waves of headlines last year when he decided, as the star quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, to kneel during the National Anthem before games as a silent protest of police brutality against people of color in America. At the time, Kaepernick told NFL Media, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder." Now unsigned, rumors that Kaepernick was being blacklisted by NFL teams unwilling to bring on a controversial player both drummed up support and drew condemnation for Kaepernick and his cause. By the time Donald Trump waded into the fray to indirectly call Kap a "son of a bitch" for his protest, the former quarterback had already become a symbol of courageous defiance. Kaepernick's decision sparked a much-needed national conversation among athletes, fans, coaches, owners, the media, politicians and everyone in between about who has the right to protest (the answer: everyone) and why prioritizing being appropriate and maintaining order is not always the same as fighting for peace.

