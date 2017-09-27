The 20-year-old from the South Side of Chicago has taken the rap game by storm, and is currently releasing her fifth studio album.

How did you get your start?

I started writing by doing poetry in churches. Then a guy told me to just try switching it over to rap and that's what I did.

What makes a person beautiful? What makes you beautiful?

What makes people beautiful is their gestures and their heart. LOOKS DON'T MEAN SHIT. It's all about the gestures and that's what makes me beautiful too.

What are you most excited about for the future?

I'm excited about doing collabs. I really want a Rihanna collab badddddddddd.

Photographer: Tarik Carroll

Stylist: Jonatan Mejia

Hair: Andrita Renee

MUA: Cris Hidalgo

Producer: Joshua Althina