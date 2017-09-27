Each year, PAPER Magazine chooses people having a particularly impactful year in their respective fields to be part of our annual Beautiful People Issue. These are the brilliant, creative, original and ambitious people inspiring us right now in the worlds of fashion, art, music, activism, acting, dance, and the culinary arts. Below, meet the ten musicians, from Chicago rapper CupcakKe to pop megastar Shawn Mendes to record-breaking Cardi B, who are making the music you need to hear now.
