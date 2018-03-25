Everyone knows that berets are back. And athleisure is still bigger than ever. But BEAMS Japan may have gone too far by trying to put two and two together.

In collaboration with Champion, BEAMS' women's sub-label Beams Boy has recreated the French hat using the same material as sweatpants, calling it the "Sweat Beret Special." The hat comes in heather grey and navy blue. And of course, the drawstring detail is there.

We're kind of into it, tbh. There isn't news about when this baby drops, but we'll definitely be waiting.