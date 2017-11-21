Pink is back and definitely not feuding with Christina Aguilera, with whom she has buried the hatchet. She is also enjoying, like many an early 00s icon, a resurgence in popularity due to our endless nostalgia for a simpler time — and capitalizing on it with yet another comeback. Lovely!

Her latest single "Beautiful Trauma" discusses being unable to escape someone who's no good for you, and the accompanying visual features one Channing Tatum as a Fred Astaire-like character who enjoys cross-dressing and a drink or seven. It also gets pretty kinky. Check it out below.



