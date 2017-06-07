While the world seems to be in swift decline, it is only natural that we frantically clutch at anything remotely good or pure. This might come in the form of tagging friends in the glorious memes shared by Animals in Predicaments with reckless abandon or it might be shipping the friendship of two very charismatic world leaders. In this case, it's the latter.

Last night, Obama and Trudeau shared on a romantic dinner while Obama was in Montreal to give a speech to the Chamber of Commerce. Shirtsleeves were rolled, bread was broken. While the two were dining, citizen lined the streets trying to get a glimpse of two of the coolest politicians in history and broke into spontaneous cheers when the two emerged.

Imagine inspiring this kind of love. Just imagine, Trump.

This is real.

I hope that brightened your day.

[h/t Cosmopolitan]

Image via Getty