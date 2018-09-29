Paris Fashion Week this year has been characterized by epic environmental runway design; from Rick Owen's burning witch pyre to Saint Laurent's models walking on water in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Creating an electric atmosphere to accompany the fashion has been paramount for designers and we have been living for the drama of it all.

Taking a page out of Gucci's book, Balmain kicked off their Spring Summer 2019 collection with supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne lip-syncing to Prince's "When Doves Cry." Commanding the attention of everyone in the room, Delevingne opened the show sporting a white pointed-shoulder overcoat and metallic breastplate, hitting every single word and serving some serious attitude without taking herself too seriously. It was a refreshing injection of energy that carried through the runway, even if the other models didn't join in on the impromptu fashion week karaoke.

Watch Balmain's full Spring Summer 2019 runway show here and flip through some of our favorite looks taken backstage:

