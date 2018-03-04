Olivier Rousteing's futuristic, silver-drenched models marched down the runway, imagined as time travelers sent back from 2050. Neon, holographic PVC and "We are the new generation" sequined t-shirts adorned the army of sci-fi vamps. "I had—I wouldn't say 'fun,' because I know that fun is not allowed in fashion—but I took a lot of pleasure in creating this collection," Rousteing told Vogue. We definitely had fun envisioning Balmain's future, both on the runway and behind-the-scenes:

Photos by Sonny Vandevelde