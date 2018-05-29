Under Demna Gvasalia's creative direction, Balenciaga has become known for its headline-making designs, and the latest has certainly not gone unnoticed.

For their AW18 collection, the brand has introduced a "t-shirt shirt," which is essentially a collared shirt sewn onto a t-shirt, and a steal at roughly $1290 USD. Balenciaga's website claims the wearer can either opt to don the button-down or tee, with the respective attachment (which doesn't appear to serve any specific purpose beyond aesthetic) hanging loose — apparently sticking a middle finger up at industry expectations.

It's well-acknowledged that the luxury fashion house often toes the line between couture and well, straight trolling, but this latest addition seems to have pushed the internet too far. The piece(s) was immediately mocked by Twitter, with many users believing the t-shirt shirt was a joke:













If you decide it's a must have but don't have the coin, you can always do like Mike and DIY — all you need is two shirts and a stapler.

Image courtesy of Balenciaga

