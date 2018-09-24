Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga is chock full of '90s nostalgia. The Georgian designer's collections — replete with ballooning outerwear, neon drenched tech fabrics, vivid patterns, and fictitious boy band merchandize (no, the "Speed Hunters" seen on hoodies at the label's fall 2018 show aren't a real band) — reconcile his sartorial memories from the decade with established Balenciaga codes. Of the throwback styles he's championed season after season, the "dad" sneaker has become ubiquitous at luxury departments stores, street-side knockoff vendors, and mass market retailers alike.

Gvasalia's newest take on the chunky sneaker (seen at Balenciaga's fall 2018 show back in February), the "Track Trainer," hits the brand's website and select boutiques today. Elements of the running-hiking-shoe hybrid have been exaggerated for optimal dad vibes. Bulging soles, multiple layers of protective panels, and an extended tread make for a next-level homage to the 90s, a period that Gvasalia doesn't seem to be letting go of any time soon.

Images Courtesy of Balenciaga