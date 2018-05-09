Watch the Backstreet Boys Lip Sync the Spice Girls in Spice Girls Drag

Just a week after it was revealed NSYNC's Justin Timberlake dated "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton, competing '90s boy band the Backstreet Boys has refused to be upstaged.

Lip syncing arguably the British girl group's biggest hit, "Spice Up Your Life," the Backstreet Boys also took it to the next level, donning Spice Girls drag. Nick became Baby, AJ tried his hand at Scary, Brian took Sporty, Kevin was a pouty Posh, and Howie put on the iconic union jack dress for Ginger.

"Celebrating all the girl power that's kept us going for 25 years," the band wrote on their Instagram, with the accompanying hashtag "#SpiceBoys." The BSB (yes, that stands for Backstreet Boys) cruise-goers certainly enjoyed the show.

#BSB

NSYNC, your move.

