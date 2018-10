Thom Browne headed to the beach at his spring 2019 show. The designer's nautical prints and embroideries, fruit-shaped accessories, and use of gingham (alluding to picnic blankets) playfully nodded to warm weather, waterfront outing. A series of slasher film-approved masks brought a sinister edge to the mirthful lineup. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Browne's slightly menacing, yet oh so sweet collection, below.