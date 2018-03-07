After 12 years at the helm of the dreamy Parisian label, Riccardo Tisci passed the Givenchy baton to Chloé-alum Clare Waight Keller, who showed her chops for the very first time with Spring '18. Now, she's given her second collection.

Meeting with founder Hubert de Givenchy prior to the show, Waight Keller presented her interpretation of his vision: animal themes and dynamic shoulders, both of which is obvious in her debut collection for the band. Crocodile-textured trenches and oversized furs were the name of the game, along ever-chic dropped lapel pieces and fringe dresses. It's a 1920s flapper goes on safari and we could not be more about it.

Check out backstage photos of the collection, below.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde

