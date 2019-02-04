Backstage at Palomo Spain, designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo was putting the final touches on the models for his fall 2019 show. MAC makeup artists applied tiny polka dots all over models' faces in addition to dramatic, mod-inspired cat eyes. The label's eighth collection included Richie Shazam and other cool kids and unconventional models wearing ruffled collars, opera gloves and oversized polka dot pieces. As for the inspiration, Palomo called the collection "1916," and took cues from the historical period when the Ballets Russes came to Spain.