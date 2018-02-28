Maria Chiuri Grazia's steady integration of feminist messages in her designs since taking over Dior has been a breath of fresh air for the fashion industry, but this year's collection was less proclamation and more a call-to-arms.

Recognizing the 50th anniversary of the student protests in Paris, Grazia papered the show's venue with clippings of 1968 Vogue issues and took cues from the decade with Woodstock-inspired florals, patchwork and psychedelic prints. Everything was topped off with oversized shades, utilitarian belts and, of course, uprising-inspired berets, making for pieces mutually memorable and practical: perfect for battle.

Go behind-the-scenes, below.

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde