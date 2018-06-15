Father's Day is triggering for many, given the often complex relationships many of us have with our dads. Finding the right card for the man in your life for this holiday can be difficult, as traditional families become increasingly less common. American Greetings, the world's biggest producer of greeting cards, attempted to cover all angles this year, creating a card for one's "Baby Daddy," that unfortunately missed the mark.

The card in question featured a black couple kissing with the phrase "Baby Daddy" on the front, and the inside message reading: "You're a wonderful husband and father — and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day." It was sold at about 5,300 grocery, drug and big box stores, according to CBS. Despite American Greetings saying its intention was to be "playful," customers were angered over the fact that given so few (if any) cards feature black couples, to put the phrase "Baby Daddy" on the rare one that does is insulting.

A debate ensued on social media, with the image of the card being circulated enough that American Greetings issued an apology:

The card is also being pulled from about 900 Target stores, with a spokesman for the retailer also apologizing in a statement:

"We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. "We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It's never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell."



An American Greetings spokesman told CBS that the wording inside the card shows the card was "created for, and addressed to, a loving husband." They acknowledged,

"However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from all retailer shelves and apologize for any offense we've caused."

Happy Father's Day!



