Sometimes — in very, very rare instances — the Internet is good. For example: when it gave us the gift of Baby Chanco, a newborn whose thick and lustrous mane rivals that of a fierce, supplement-taking supermodel. She can even do 2009 Gaga-inspired hair bows.

Now, six months after going viral for the first time, one-year-old Chanco is fulfilling her destiny as a Pantene Japan representative. PAPER literally predicted this!

Her mom, Kano, gave an exclusive interview with People to announce 2019's hottest new collab. "I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries," she said of her baby's Instagram fame.

"We went straight to her mother because Chanco's personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support," Yoshiaki Okura, Pantene Japan's Hair Care Associate Brand Director, added.

Pantene Japan also made a short movie about Baby Chanco to support the campaign. It is appropriately titled The Hairy Tale.

Watch the world's most beautiful baby, below.