Pretend you're too cool for royal family news all you want, but Meghan and Harry are kind of the best thing to happen to monarchy since Princess Diana started wearing bicycle shorts in her paparazzi photos. Jay-Z and Beyoncé agree!

So let's get right to it: the Duke and Duchess have revealed the first public photograph of their one-month-old baby Archie. They did so on their official @sussexroyal Instagram account — yeah, the handle they stole from that random football fan.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

What can we determine from this photo? The latest royal baby is extremely cute, obviously. It's a nice choice to feature Harry over Meghan. The sepia is, uh, interesting — let's hope Meghan's upcoming Vogue shoot is a little less filtered. All things considered, though, this is a classy public debut. Welcome to social media, Archie!

In other Father's Day celebrity news, Kylie Jenner shared some cute new Insta pics of Travis Scott and Stormi, going for a black and white filter over a sepia one.

Photo via Getty

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>