Music has long been a medium dominated by men. If it's not their voices, it's their perspectives. Objectification, repressive views about love and relationships, degrading treatment of women, all of this is common across the genres and we've come to make peace with it.

But B Smyth isn't here for that. He's at his most animated when he sings about his girl — full of appreciation and love. He even sounds tender when he talks about about slapping down competitors. There's something quietly radical about hearing so much affection, so we caught up with B.Smyth to find out what it's like to be out here representing the anti-fuckboy.

What do you think is foundational to your music? What message are you trying to get across?

I've been trying to incorporate more about myself, struggles, and pain. I'm trying to include more personal tribulations so that people can really relate. My environment is crazy, people are getting sick, dying, struggling to pay bills, it's hard out here so basically, I just want a message that conveys realness. I want to be one of those artists, that can be a voice for the people, versus music that's all about me.

"Kisses" has such an upbeat sound, perfect for summer. What were you thinking about when you wrote it?

I was actually high at the time. I heard that beat and just freestyled it. I wanted to give women something to feel good about, something to put their makeup on to.

You said "Too many of these n****s sound like they hate women.. but imma stand in the paint for mines.." - do you think a lot of your contemporaries have an issue talking about women respectfully? How are you addressing that in your own music?

I'm speaking in general. I can't speak for my contemporaries, but for myself, I'm gonna protect you baby. I think it's important to make women feel good and respected regardless if we're making love, at the strip club, or getting money.

On that note, what goes into a good love song?

Love. A real situation, a real solution, and 9 times out of 10 I'm the solution.

What are you working on right now? What projects do you have coming up?

I'm working on " Thr3 AM," it's original music, but it's not album, not a mixtape, it's more like a moment.

Header photo via Instagram