Yesterday, Azealia Banks to her Facebook page to throw some body-shaming verbals jabs at Nicki Minaj, as well as reveal some personal information about herself -- namely the fact that she had a miscarriage.

Beginning in the morning with a now-deleted post in which she says she was "pretty taken aback" by her miscarriage and that the accompanying "self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment." Admitting she feels "like a failure and very ashamed", according to E! News, Banks continued her note with a request for support from her fans, asking if "anyone else had this same experience who cares to share some words of wisdom or words of anything regarding this topic?"

The tone of her posts then changed a bit later in day, once Banks began criticizing at fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, writing a lengthy list of things she should and should not do -- a move some believe was in response to the use of a "loud, obnoxious" fictional artist named Fan2Sea in Minaj's new mobile game -- which may be possible, seeing as how Banks has mixtape from 2012 called Fantasea.

"Slim down a bit (especially in your neck and arms). Decrease the butt just a bit...and STOP WEARING SPANDEX AS AN OUTFIT FOR FUCKS SAKE," Banks began. "Also stop calling yourself the queen of rap."

"I don't understand why you are so impressed with yourself," she continued, as she advised Minaj to go back to "Gaga-knock off Nicki". "In 2017 I hope you find some new inspiration and decrease your butt implants..."





AZEALIA BANKS JUST SNATCHED THE FUCK OUT OF NICKI MINAJ BITCHHHH pic.twitter.com/WGyk7rNysd

— Vixen (@BeyElite) December 20, 2016





Banks has since deleted these posts as well, and wrote a follow-up statement saying, "deleting posts is not a sign of cowardice. It's a sign of the disposability of the people I go in on."

"Social media beef and ranting is better than putting it in the music," she explained. "Music is way too magical to waste it on saccharine media cycles... that's what social media is for! For tweet and delete!!"











photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

