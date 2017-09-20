If you thought it was safe to open your laptop in the dead of night and pour through images of Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger in happier days or relive the wig switcharoo-magic that was "Girlfriend" or even don your 2002 Emily Strange hoodie and sob to "I'm With You," think again friend.

A study to end all why-is-this-a-study? studies, has determined that of all the celebrities on this planet we call home, Avril Lavigne is the most likely threaten your cyber security — i.e. to expose you to viruses and malware. Avril takes the top spot, closely followed by other small, talented people, Bruno Mars (what?), Carly Rae Jepsen (queen of danger!), Zayn Malik (hmm) and then Celine Dion, who will none of us will ever stop googling, even after this.

The cybersecurity firm behind the findings, McAfee, said they expect an Internet conspiracy is behind the increased danger. Searching for Lavigne sees a 14.5 percent risk, and if you are the sorry sod to search "Avril Lavigne free mp3," expect that number to rise to 22 percent.

"Cybercriminals continue to use the fascination of consumers with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting users to potentially malicious websites that can be used to install malware, steal personal information and even passwords," a statement from cybersecurity firm McAfee said.

You can only imagine how many times I just searched Avril Lavigne for this story — I'm fucked. At least Avril is on my side.



So much for my happy ending.

[h/t Dazed]

Image via Getty